DUBAI, June 18 Viva Kuwait, an affiliate of
Saudi Telecom Co (STC), has signed a $270 million,
five-year loan with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) to
finance the operator's network expansion, it said in a statement
on Tuesday.
This borrowing includes a $70 million murabaha facility - a
cost-plus-profit arrangement in Islamic finance - from NBK
subsidiary Boubyan Bank.
Viva, which competes with Zain and Ooredoo
(Qatar Telecom) subsidiary Wataniya, has
built a 27 percent market share since launching services in
2008, according to Zain's first-quarter earnings statement.
STC owns 26 percent of Viva Kuwait. The affiliate has yet to
list on the Kuwait bourse nearly five years after
completing an initial public offer of shares.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)