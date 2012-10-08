DUBAI Oct 8 Kuwaiti telecoms operator Viva,
part-owned by Saudi Telecom Co (STC), has approached
banks for a $400 million loan aimed at expanding its existing
capabilities, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.
Viva, which launched services in 2008 and is also known as
Kuwait Telecom Company, is yet to mandate any banks for the
syndicated loan facility but has approached several lenders to
gauge interest, one banking source said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
"They (Viva) have shown considerable progress since
inception which is admirable for a regional telecoms player.
Banks who commit the maximum balance sheet are most likely to be
called in," the source said.
"The loan will be used to boost network capabilities,
roll-out new products and boost its current services."
Viva did not respond to calls or email seeking comment. The
sources did not want to be named as the matter has not been made
public.
Viva is Kuwait's third mobile operator, behind larger rivals
Zain and Qatar Telecom unit Wataniya
. STC owns 26-percent in Viva while Kuwait's government
owns a near 24-percent stake through its sovereign wealth fund.
It completed an initial public offering in 2008, raising 25
million dinars ($89.00 million), but has yet to list its shares
on the Kuwait bourse. Viva filed a listing application with the
market regulator in February but declined to say when its shares
would start trading.
The telecom operator had built up a 20-percent share of
Kuwait's mobile subscribers by 2011-end, lagging Zain and
Wataniya which had 41 and 39 percent respectively, according to
Zain's annual report.
The operator had accumulated losses of 68.5 million dinars
at 2011-end, according to its annual report, exceeding 75
percent of its capital.
This could force the company to cut its capital offset some
of these losses and then issue new shares to recapitalise the
company, according to analysts.
($1 = 0.2809 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)