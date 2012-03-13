By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, March 13 Customs workers in Kuwait
went on strike on Tuesday over wages, but an Oil Ministry
official said there were no signs of serious disruptions at the
Gulf state's ports.
Customs employees last waged a strike in October, disrupting
oil shipments from the OPEC member state. It was not immediately
clear how many workers participated in Tuesday's strike. In
October, some 3,000 workers took part in the two-day walkout.
"Today's action is small. It is not causing a big problem,
but we will have to see what happens tomorrow," said an official
in Kuwait's oil ministry, who declined to be named.
The country is producing around 3 million barrels of oil a
day, according to the state oil company KPC.
The strike did not appear to have caused any notable
problems at Kuwait's international airport or border crossings,
consultancy Control Risks said in a note. It said there could be
possible demonstrations linked to the strikes.
Last year's strike halted vessel traffic in and out of
Kuwaiti ports, including at least five oil tankers. Workers from
Kuwait Airways also went on strike last year.
On Monday Kuwait's government, under pressure from labour
unions, announced a 25 percent pay increase to state workers
while at the same time ordering measures to head off inflation
in the prices of basic goods.
The wage hike follows a series of strikes last year that put
pressure on state companies to increase pay packets, as well as
a snap election last month that saw the Islamist-led opposition
take control of parliament.
The ministry has "instructed trade controllers to handle
decisively any attempt to raise the prices of basic
commodities", commerce ministry undersecretary Abdelaziz
Al-Khaldi told state news agency KUNA. He did not elaborate on
how prices would be controlled.
The upward pressure on wages in Kuwait, partly due to
increased union activity since last year's Arab Spring social
unrest in the region, has become a major issue for economic
policymakers. The finance minister said last year that public
sector wages had risen to about 85 percent of the country's oil
revenues, which he called "a real danger".
Last month Kuwait's central bank governor Sheikh Salem
Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah resigned after 25 years in the post,
complaining about the rapid rise in government spending.
However, state finances appear able to cope with the latest
public sector wage hike, at least for now, thanks to high global
oil prices, the government posted a budget surplus of $47
billion in the first nine months of 2011, nearly double the
surplus in 2010. Analysts expect economic growth to stay
comfortable this year at around 3.5 percent.
And although the average inflation rate climbed to a
three-year high of 4.8 percent in 2011, it remains far below
levels hit in 2008, when it soared above 10 percent. Consumer
prices rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier in January this
year.