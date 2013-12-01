DUBAI Dec 1 Kuwait's No. 2 telecom operator
Wataniya has named Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief
operating officer, six months after the Australian left regional
rival Batelco.
His appointment follows that of Abdulaziz Fakhroo as chief
executive in March as Wataniya - 92 percent-owned by Qatar's
Ooredoo - tries to halt a sustained earnings slump.
The Kuwaiti firm's profits fell in six of the past seven
quarters.
Wataniya, which also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the
Maldives and the Palestinian Territories, did not make a formal
statement to the media announcing Kaliaropoulos's appointment,
but he is now listed on the company's website as among its
senior management team.
Kaliaropoulos left Batelco - formally called Bahrain
Telecommunications Co - in June after eight years, his roles
having included CEO and chief operating officer.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Heinrich)