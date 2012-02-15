(Adds details)
* Q4 net profit 38.2 mln dinars vs 24.3 mln dinars a year
ago
* Profit boosted by consolidation of Tunisia unit
* Q4 revenue 186.4 dinars
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Feb 15 Kuwait's Wataniya
on Wednesday reported a 57 percent rise in its fourth-quarter
net profit as the telecoms operator included more consolidated
earnings from its Tunisian unit.
Wataniya, majority-owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel),
made a net profit of 38.2 million dinars ($137.4 million) in the
fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 24.3 million dinars in
the same period a year earlier.
In 2011, Wataniya raised its stake in its unit Tunisiana to
75 percent. This enabled Wataniya to consolidate 100 percent of
Tunisiana's revenue from the first-quarter of 2011 onwards, up
from 50 percent, while it now includes three-quarters of
Tunisiana's profit, also up from 50 percent.
Wataniya said revenue was 186.4 million dinars in the fourth
quarter, up from 138.7 million dinars a year earlier.
The firm, which has operations in Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria,
Saudi Arabia, Maldives and the Palestinian territories, said its
consolidated customer base was 17.8 million at the end of 2011,
up 7.4 percent from a year earlier.
The operator's shares closed 1 percent lower on Kuwait's
bourse before the results were announced, trimming their
2012 gains to 3.1 percent.
($1 = 0.2780 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)