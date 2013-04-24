KUWAIT, April 24 Wataniya, Kuwait's
second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 31
percent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, in line with
analysts' estimates.
The firm, a subsidiary of Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom),
had reported declining profits in the preceding five quarters,
and in March it appointed Abdulaziz Fakhroo as chief executive,
its third CEO in less than a year.
Wataniya made a net profit of 19.5 million dinars ($68.4
million) in the three months to March 31, down from 28.3 million
dinars in the year-earlier period.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Wataniya would
make a quarterly profit of between 18.8 million and 20 million
dinars.
($1 = 0.2853 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)