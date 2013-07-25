KUWAIT, July 25 Wataniya, Kuwait's second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates.

Wataniya made a net profit of 22.91 million dinars ($80.4 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 19.08 million dinars in the same period a year ago, a statement to the stock exchange showed.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Wataniya would make a quarterly profit of 20.78 million dinars.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)