BRIEF-Suzhou Keda Technology to pay annual cash div as 0.72 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.72 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
KUWAIT, July 25 Wataniya, Kuwait's second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates.
Wataniya made a net profit of 22.91 million dinars ($80.4 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 19.08 million dinars in the same period a year ago, a statement to the stock exchange showed.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Wataniya would make a quarterly profit of 20.78 million dinars.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
