DUBAI Oct 28 Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA),
the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, has appointed a head for
its newly-created infrastructure arm, seeking to bolster its
investments in the sector, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
Hakim Drissi-Kaitouni, previously a vice president at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch in London, has joined as a
managing director of Wren House Infrastructure Management, a
fully-owned unit of KIA, the sources said, speaking on condition
of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The Wren House arm, which was set up in April by the wealth
fund and housed under its London-based Kuwait Investment Office
(KIO), also hired Marc Keller, another BofA Merrill banker, to
assist Drissi-Kaitouni in identifying investments in the sector,
one of the sources said.
Both KIO and BofA were not immediately available for
comment.
Sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf Arab region, which hold
about $2 trillion in assets, are beefing up their infrastructure
investments, lured by stable returns and seeking to diversify
their investment portfolios which have been traditionally heavy
on equities.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the
world's largest sovereign wealth funds, hired John McCarthy, a
senior Deutsche Bank AG executive to head its
division that handles global infrastructure investments, it said
in May.
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) hired Deven Karnik, the
most senior managing director of Morgan Stanley's Asia
infrastructure fund, to head its new infrastructure business, a
banking source told Reuters in April.
KIA's unit will initially look for infrastructure
investments in Britain, and plans to slowly spread its wings to
elsewhere in Europe and other global opportunities, the first
source said.
KIA, which has estimated assets of between $300-$400
billion, was part of a consortium that bid for British water
company Severn Trent earlier this year but the parties
walked away in June after the company refused to engage in talks
before a bid deadline expired.
The fund has more than doubled its investment in Britain
over the past 10 years to over $24 billion, Bader Mohammed
al-Saad, managing director of KIA said in June.
The KIO arm manages more than $120 billion globally compared
with only $27 billion 10 years ago, al-Saad said at the time.