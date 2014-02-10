DUBAI Feb 10 Kuwait's Zain has
appointed chief commercial and strategy officers, the
telecommunications operator said in a statement on Monday.
Emre Gurkan is now Zain's chief strategy officer, having
previously held a similar position at Dubai-based Oger Telecom,
which owns a majority stake in Turk Telekom
Albert Fernandez has become chief commercial officer, with
both appointments effective immediately. Prior to joining Zain,
Fernandez held senior roles at Vimpelcom and MTN
, among others.
Zain is Kuwait's No.1 telecommunications operator, claiming
a 39 percent share of the country's mobile subscribers at
2013-end.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Holmes)