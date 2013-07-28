KUWAIT, July 28 Kuwaiti telecom operator Zain reported a 14 percent fall in its second quarter net profit on Sunday to 61 million dinars ($214 million), according to Reuters calculations based on its first half earnings statement.

Zain said it made a first half net profit of 113 million dinars. The company had reported a first quarter net profit of 52 million dinars.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Andrew Torchia)