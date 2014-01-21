DUBAI Jan 21 Kuwait's Zain has sought
proposals from banks for a loan worth hundreds of millions of
dollars, two banking sources said on Tuesday, as the telecom
company raises cash before an existing $867 million debt
facility matures.
The No. 5 telecom operator in the Gulf Arab region by market
value has invited lenders to participate in the deal and for
their views on what likely interest rate it would pay for
securing the loan, the bankers said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
"Zain is often discussing potential new loans to finance
possible expansion opportunity purposes and general corporate
needs, as well as trying to refinance existing loans at better
rates and conditions for the group and its operations," a Zain
spokesman said in an emailed response.
"Our debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of well below 1x is low in
comparison to industry standards and thus Zain is always active
in seeking and considering new financing opportunities."
The new loan will be a revolving credit facility, the
sources said, with a five-year lifespan and an amortising
structure, one of the sources said.
Under an amortising structure, the borrower pays back both
interest and principal during the lifetime of the loan, as
opposed to a bullet facility where only interest is serviced
during the tenure.
The sources did not give a precise figure which Zain is
looking to raise from the loan.
While the invitation describes the use of funds as for
general business purposes, it is likely that the financing will
replace an existing $867 million revolving facility which is due
to mature in March, one of the sources said.
That loan paid 160 basis points over the London interbank
offered rate (Libor) and was the larger portion of a $1.3
billion two-part facility which Zain borrowed in 2011.
It was arranged by BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, National Bank of Kuwait and
Standard Chartered, with 15 banks in total providing
funds.
The new loan will be self-arranged by Zain and is expected
to complete before the end of the first quarter, the sources
said.
(Additional Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair and
Pravin Char)