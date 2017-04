DUBAI Nov 11 Zain, Kuwait's No.1 telecom operator, reported a 12 percent fall in third-quarter net income on Monday.

The company's net income for the three months to Sept. 30 was 53 million dinars ($187.2 million), according to a company statement. ($1 = 0.2832 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)