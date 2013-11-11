* Q3 profit 53 mln dinars vs 59.7 mln dinars a yr ago
* Q3 revenue 313 mln dinars vs 311 mln dinars a yr ago
* Zain says Q3 profit hit by $28 million in FX losses
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 11 Zain, Kuwait's No. 1
telecom operator, blamed a plunge in the Sudanese pound and
other foreign exchange moves as it reported a fifth straight
decline in quarterly profit on Monday.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in
the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 53 million
dinars ($187.2 million) in the three months to Sept. 30,
according to a company statement. This compares with a net
profit of 59.7 million in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Zain
would make a quarterly profit of 55.1 million.
Zain said its quarterly net profit would have risen slightly
but for $28 million in foreign exchange losses, mostly relating
to Sudan.
"Unavoidable foreign currency fluctuations continue to
affect us adversely," Chief Executive Scott Gegenheimer said.
Sudan lost three-quarters of its oil reserves when South
Sudan became independent in 2011, with the Sudanese pound
falling by about two-thirds against the dollar on the black
market since then.
Sudan accounted for 15 percent of Zain's revenue in the
first six months of 2013.
Third-quarter revenue was 313 million dinars. This compares
with 311 million dinars a year ago.
Data revenue rose 22 percent and accounted for 13 percent of
company revenue, the statement said, without specifying whether
this referred to the third quarter or for the first nine months
of 2013.
Rising data income would "compensate for flat voice revenue
growth," said Gegenheimer. A large proportion of Zain's
customers do not have smartphones and live in rural areas "where
there is currently relatively low uptake in data services", he
added.
In Kuwait, Zain competes with Wataniya, a unit of
Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi
Telecom Co, while its Iraqi unit accounted for 40
percent of revenue in the first six months of 2013.
($1 = 0.2832 Kuwaiti dinars)
