BRIEF-Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 40.1 pct to 68.1 pct
April 25Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd
DUBAI Jan 27 Zain, Kuwait's No.1 telecommunications operator, reported near-flat fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 51 million Kuwaiti dinars ($180.59 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in an emailed statement.
This was up from 50.5 million dinars in the year-earlier period, Reuters data shows.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of between 52.1 million dinars and 59.1 million dinars.
Zain's full-year profit for 2013 was 216.4 million dinars, down from 252.2 million dinars in 2012. ($1 = 0.2824 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 25Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Sees an underlying improvement in the economy boosting organic growth to almost 20 pct. Combined with last year's acquisitions, overall growth was 35 pct in local currencies for the first quarter