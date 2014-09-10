(Adds detail)
OSLO, Sept 10 Norwegian oil services firm
Kvaerner, which has struggled with high costs and the
loss of contracts to cheaper Asian rivals, may seek partners and
could see a change in its ownership structure, it said on
Wednesday.
Kvaerner, which builds large structures such as platforms
for the offshore oil and gas industry, said it had hired an
adviser to evaluate strategic options, which could include
significantly altering its strategy, business model or
ownership, it said in a statement to the Oslo bourse.
"To take the next step to ensure Kvaerner's long term growth
and global competitiveness, we will consider further improvement
initiatives, new industrial partnerships or changes to ownership
structures, as well as a further streamlining of the products
and services offered," Chairman Leif-Arne Langoey said.
After losing a series of major contracts in recent years due
to high costs and facing idle time at a key yard, Kvaerner
streamlined its Norwegian operations and managed to win in June
an important contract from Statoil for platform jackets
at the Johan Sverdrup field.
Analysts then said the contract gave the firm some time to
rethink its strategy and changes could include partnering with
Asian firms and moving some operations from Norway, one of the
most expensive countries for the sector.
The firm's biggest shareholder with more than 40 percent is
Aker Kvaerner Holding, a venture majority owned by Aker ASA
, with the Norwegian government holding a minority
stake.
Kvaerner said it had retained Greenhill & Co. International
LLP to advise on evaluating all strategic alternatives.
Any major change in the ownership structure would require
approval from two-thirds of shareholders.
