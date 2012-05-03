OSLO May 3 Norwegian engineering firm Kvaerner
has won a contract from Lundin Petroluem
for constructing the topside engineering for the Edvard Grieg
platform offshore Norway, the firm said on Thursday.
The estimated contract value is about 8 billion Norwegian
crowns ($1.39 billion), it said.
Norway's Aker Solutions will perform design
engineering and technical procurement, and fabrication and
assembly of the process module will be conducted by Aker
Solutions yard in Egersund, Norway.
($1 = 5.7477 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)