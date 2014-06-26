* To build 2 jackets for Johan Sverdrup for NOK 3 bln
* Agreement to build steel jackets until 2020
* Statoil says deal will help cut costs
OSLO, June 26 Norwegian heavy equipment maker
Kvaerner has struck a deal with oil firm Statoil
to deliver platform jackets for North Sea oilfields
until 2020, a coup for the company, which has faced stiff
competition from Asian suppliers.
As part of the deal, Kvaerner will build two jackets - the
steel frame that supports the deck of the platform - for 3
billion crowns ($488 million) for Statoil's Johan Sverdrup
oilfield, the biggest industrial project in Norway in decades.
Statoil said the agreement would help it cut costs by
standardising the construction of some of its platforms.
"It is highly pleasing that Kvaerner has managed to come up
with a competitive and forward-looking delivery model," Statoil
CEO Helge Lund said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"By so doing, Kvaerner has demonstrated that cost-reduction
measures and increased efficiency do bear fruit."
In recent months, Norwegian suppliers to the oil industry
have lost big contracts to South Korean or Chinese yards, with
oil firms citing higher costs as a concern.
The jackets for the Johan Sverdrup field will be built at
the Verdal yard in Norway, which is specialised in the
construction of such structures.
The first one will be delivered in 2017 while the second one
will be delivered in the spring of 2018.
"It is of course very positive," said Haakon Amundsen, an
analyst at ABG Sundal Collier.
"The talk in Verdal was that they would either need to scale
down significantly or have some visibility about getting a deal
linked with the Johan Sverdrup field. Now they have that."
The implications were threefold, he said.
"Verdal will survive, the second is that the estimates will
go up and the third is that Kvaerner is competitive on certain
projects."
The analyst expected Kvaerner's shares to go up between 50
oere and one crown. "It will rise significantly," he said.
Kvaerner shares closed at 12 Norwegian crowns on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.1470 Norwegian Kroner)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark
Potter)