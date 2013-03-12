UPDATE 2-Novartis CEO sees no need for big takeover
* Expects Trump proposals on drug prices in 3 months (Recasts to focus on M&A)
OSLO, March 12 Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner has won a contract from ExxonMobil worth about $1.5 billion, the firm said on Tuesday.
ExxonMobil is exercising an option for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron Project gravity based structure (GBS) offshore Canada, for which Kvaerner has already performed engineering and site preparation services.
The contract includes work conducted to date on the Hebron project, Kvaerner said.
* Expects Trump proposals on drug prices in 3 months (Recasts to focus on M&A)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker JBS SA , agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.