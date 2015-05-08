* Raises FY revenue guidance to 12-13 bln crowns from 10-11
bln
* EBITDA 101 mln crowns vs f'cast 103 mln
* Order backlog declines to 15.8 bln crowns from 16.5 bln
* Shares up 7 pct
(Adds detail, background, shares)
OSLO, May 8 Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner
, which builds platforms and other large structures,
lifted its 2015 revenue guidance on Friday as it posted earnings
in line with forecasts.
Shares in the company, which fell to a record low of 5.30
crowns last month as the oil price slump curbed investment by
the oil industry, rose 7 percent by 0800 GMT.
The company raised its revenue guidance to between 12
billion Norwegian crowns ($1.6 billion) and 13 billion this year
from a previous 10 to 11 billion due to more work in existing
contracts.
However Kvaerner, which lost a key Statoil contract
this year, said markets were difficult after the oil price
crash, with new projects being delayed and work on existing
framework deals limited. It said its margins could come under
pressure in coming quarters.
"There area number of uncertainties and the near term
uncertainty is felt in the organisation," Chief Executive Jan
Arve Haugan said.
"We have a good foundation in our backlog but as I said we
need a refill ... it is vital to continue to implement
improvements to earn money on projects and win new projects."
Haugan said the firm was continuing the cost cuts, including
layoffs, it announced earlier and also agreed with employees not
to increase wages this year.
He added that contract opportunities for new platforms were
very limited as oil firms were delaying projects, but tenders to
hook up and commission finished platforms were coming up both in
2016 and 2017.
Kvaerner's core earnings or EBITDA fell to 101 million
crowns from 170 million in the year-ago period, against
expectations for 103 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
.
Its order backlog declined to 15.8 billion crowns from 16.5
billion three months ago, but the drop was smaller than seen at
some rivals.
($1 = 7.4839 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by David Holmes)