European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
OSLO, Sept 2 Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner , which was involved in the construction of the $2-billion Longview coal power plant in the U.S., said on Monday it was unclear how it would be hit financially by the plant's bankruptcy.
On Friday, Longview Power LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and blamed a unit of Germany's Siemens for delays in construction that left it unable to pay its debts.
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* Mylan comments on generic Advair Diskus abbreviated new drug application
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries.