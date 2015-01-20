(Adds CEO comment, detail on rest of the contract)
SANDEFJORD, Norway Jan 20 Norwegian oil
services firm Kvaerner finalised a 2 billion crown
($262 million) platform contract with Statoil on
Tuesday, part of a 3 billion crown framework deal agreed in
June, in one of its biggest orders in years.
Kvaerner said it signed an order to build a jacket, or steel
frame that stands on the sea bed and supports the platform deck,
for Statoil's Johan Sverdrup field, the biggest North Sea
development in decades.
Kvaerner, which specializes in big industrial structures,
has lost several key contracts to Asian competitors in recent
years as its costs have risen sharply, and the firm won the
Sverdrup contract after a string of cost cutting measures.
The original framework was for two jackets and under
Tuesday's deal, Kvaerner agreed to deliver the riser platform
jacket in the summer of 2017.
"The overall amount of 3 billion crowns described in the
letter of intent, still stands," Kvaerner CEO Jan Arve Haugan
told Reuters.
Haugan said the firm had now finalised the design and could
conclude the contract for the second jacket, for the drilling
platform, in June.
Johan Sverdrup is expected to start up in late 2019.
The deal is also a boost for Kvaerner's Norwegian yard in
Verdal, which was facing cutbacks as it was running out of work.
Kvaerner shares, which are down 24 percent over the past
year, were up 1.5 percent on Tuesday, just ahead of the 1
percent rise on the European oil and gas index.
