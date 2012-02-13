UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
(Corrects contract value to NOK 1.2 bln from NOK 1.1 bln in 1st para after company issued official correction)
OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian engineering group Kvaerner has won a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns (210 million dollars) from France's Total , the firm said on Monday.
The contract is for the construction of the jacket for the Hild platform in the North Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.