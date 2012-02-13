(Corrects contract value to NOK 1.2 bln from NOK 1.1 bln in 1st para after company issued official correction)

OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian engineering group Kvaerner has won a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns (210 million dollars) from France's Total , the firm said on Monday.

The contract is for the construction of the jacket for the Hild platform in the North Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)