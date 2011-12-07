* To pay the $17 mln fine over five years
Dec 7 K-V Pharmaceutical Co said
it will pay $17 million to settle, with the U.S. Department of
Justice, a case of false claims allegations associated with the
company's former generic-pharmaceutical subsidiary, Ethex.
The now-defunct Ethex allegedly failed to advise the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services that its two drugs,
Nitroglycerin ER and Hyoscyamine ER, did not qualify for
coverage under federal health care programs.
The maker of women's healthcare products and pharmaceutical
ingredients will pay the $17 million fine over five years, with
less than $1 million to be paid within the first year.
K-V admitted no wrongdoing in settling the matter, the
company said.
Shares of the company were trading nearly flat at $1.39 on
Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down
about 5 percent earlier in the session.