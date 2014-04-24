BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
April 24 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 2.96 percent y/y at 3.70 billion yuan ($593.18 million)
