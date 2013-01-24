SHANGHAI Jan 24 Chinese distiller Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd said on Thursday that its 2012 profit rose around 50 percent due to rising sales volume and prices.

Net income rose to 8.76 billion yuan ($1.41 billion), or 8.44 yuan per share, the company said in an unaudited earnings statement.

($1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)