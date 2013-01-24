UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
SHANGHAI Jan 24 Chinese distiller Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd said on Thursday that its 2012 profit rose around 50 percent due to rising sales volume and prices.
Net income rose to 8.76 billion yuan ($1.41 billion), or 8.44 yuan per share, the company said in an unaudited earnings statement.
($1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Sseafarms to raise a$10 million under placement and spp and a further a$2.5 million to repay debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: