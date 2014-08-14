UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 Kwg Kommunale Wohnen AG : * Says H1 turnover reaches EUR 30.2 million (prev. EUR 31.7 million) * Says earning power increased by profitable real estate sales (EUR 8.0
million) * Says positive outlook for h2-2014 * Says for 2014 with approx. EUR 30 million net rental income shall be kept on
the previous year's level * Says for 2014 earnings before interest and valuation gains are expected to
reach approx. EUR 5 mn. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.