HONG KONG, April 2 The arrest of two brothers
from one of Hong Kong's most powerful families and a former top
government official is a major test for the city's
anti-corruption agency, which has scored most of its recent
successes in fighting lower level and petty graft.
Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the billionaire co-chairmen of
Asia's largest developer Sun Hung Kai Properties were
arrested on Thursday -- and later released on bail -- in the
highest profile investigation ever launched by Hong Kong's
Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).
The graft-busting agency, set up in 1974 when crime and
police corruption was rampant in the then British colony, has
investigated top cops, government officials and construction
executives.
But in the last few years critics complain the commission
has failed to successfully prosecute any high level cases
involving Hong Kong's rich and powerful, or the burgeoning new
class of mainland Chinese entrepreneurs.
"This is the sort of case that would bolster the ICAC's
public profile and credibility," said a source familiar with the
agency, who did not want to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the case.
Details of the investigation remain unclear and none of the
arrested men have as yet been charged with any offence.
The Hong Kong public has been increasingly aggrieved at the
perceived cosy ties between government and big business,
especially the city's property tycoons. The issue played out in
last month's Hong Kong election, and some observers have
interpreted the arrests as a first move in an attempt to rein in
the power of the monied elite.
CLOSELY WATCHED CASE
Going after corrupt officials was always the remit of the
ICAC, yet hauling in two members of one of Hong Kong's
wealthiest families took the agency to an investigative level it
had never reached.
Also arrested was Rafael Hui, a close confidante of the Kwok
family and the city's former No. 2 government official.
"It is the first time the former chief secretary has ever
been arrested so that's a major issue," said Steve Vickers, an
ex-commander of the Hong Kong police criminal intelligence
bureau, who now runs his own risk and security consulting firm.
"It is a very significant case for the ICAC. And everybody
will be watching to see if charges follow."
Corruption cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute, and
there is a risk to the commission's reputation if the ICAC does
not manage to convince the Department of Justice that it has a
case to bring.
"It will depend entirely on how they've conducted
themselves," Vickers said. "I would be very surprised if an
organization with the professionalism that they have would move
on something so important without considering it very
carefully."
Lawyers say ICAC sets a higher bar on whether to press
charges in high profile cases, and that a decision on whether to
do so could be expected within three to six months.
When it does prosecute, the ICAC has a very strong success
rate. In 2010 the ICAC had an 88 percent conviction rate (373
out of 443 people prosecuted were convicted), according to the
latest available statistics.
COLONIAL ERA
Corruption was rampant in colonial Hong Kong when the ICAC
was founded, with graft penetrating virtually all levels of
basic government services.
Without paying a bribe, it was difficult to get a driver's
licence, a bed at a public hospital or to call out an ambulance.
Corruption was particularly entrenched in the police force,
where the sergeants who had administrative control over police
stations became extremely wealthy. Retired police officers who
served at that time say that many senior officers were also
accepting illegal payments.
Police joked that there were only three choices for an
officer serving at that time. An officer could get on the bus
(become corrupt), stand in front of the bus (wreck their career
by attempting to fight graft) or watch the bus go by (keep
quiet).
The catalyst for the formation of the graft buster was the
blatant corruption of a senior policeman, Chief Superintendent
Peter Godber.
Godber fled Hong Kong to his native Britain in 1973 when he
was accused of corruption, sparking a public outcry.
Armed with powers that even current government officials
describe as draconian, the newly formed ICAC brought Godber back
to Hong Kong where he was convicted and jailed.
In following years, many corrupt police and civil servants
were weeded out and civil service salaries and benefits improved
to reduce the temptation of graft.
By the time of Hong Kong's 1997 handover to China, the city
had one of Asia's cleanest administrations.
Between 1974 and 2010, the commission prosecuted almost
14,000 cases. Of these, 2,105 were public servants and 3,858
were civilians involved in public sector cases, according to
Hong Kong government statistics.
One reason the ICAC has been successful in fighting
corruption, according to its supporters, is that it enjoys
powers that are not available to the police.
On top of the normal police powers, the ICAC can compel
witnesses to answer questions under oath. It can also prosecute
suspects who have assets or wealth they cannot explain.
One of its most spectacular cases was the investigation and
prosecution between 1997 and 2002 of corrupt construction
industry executives involved in deliberately shortening the
depth of pilings sunk under a public housing estate in Hong
Kong's New Territories.
Building on top of so-called "short pilings" allows for
substantial savings in construction costs. The executives were
jailed and the unsafe buildings demolished.
Other high profile cases included the successful 1989
prosecution of Warwick Reid, the government's former deputy
director of prosecutions for accepting bribes and the long
running investigation of the collapsed Carrion Group.
In 2005, a Hong Kong appeals court upheld the conviction of
a top ranked police officer, senior superintendent Sin Kam-wah,
for misconduct in public office.
Sin was the most senior government official jailed in recent
years following an ICAC investigation.
