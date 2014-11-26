BRIEF-Laura ashley says Joyce Sit Meng Poh has resigned as director
* Joyce Sit Meng Poh has resigned as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Nov 26 KWS SAAT AG :
* Q1 net sales up 7.8 pct to 105.3 million euros(previous year: 97.7 million euros)
* Expectations for FY as a whole confirmed
* Growth in net sales of just over 5 pct to around 1.25 billion euros and double-digit EBIT margin are still anticipated for fiscal 2014/2015
* Q1 EBIT fell to -35.1 million euros(last year:-26.8 million euros)
* Reuters Poll Avr for KWS SAAT Q1 net sales was 110 million euros, operating income -47.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CIEGO DE AVILA, April 20 Cuban farmer Pascual Ferrel says his favorite fighting cock's prowess was "off the charts," so after it died of illness he had the black and red rooster preserved and displays it on his mantelpiece beside a television.