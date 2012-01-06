SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore-listed Chinese multimedia firm KXD Digital Entertainment Ltd, which is under judicial management, said on Friday police has begun investigating the firm for alleged offences under the Securities Futures Act.

"They (the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department) have requested all documents in our possession in relation to the company," KXD said in a stock market filing.

The Singapore Exchange reprimanded KXD as well as its former chairman and CEO for breaching a number of listing rules in June last year. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)