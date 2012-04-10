SINGAPORE, April 10 Singapore-listed Chinese multimedia firm KXD Digital Entertainment Ltd, which has been caught in a police investigation, said its interim judicial managers plan to step down and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had asked it to start delisting procedures as soon as possible.

The Singapore bourse has stepped up its scrutiny of accounting practices of Singapore-listed Chinese companies, known in the city-state as S-chips, after two waves of accounting problems last year and in 2008.

In a statement on Tuesday, KXD said according to exchange rules, it must provide a "reasonable cash exit offer to shareholders" and this must be completed within one month.

In January, KXD said police had begun investigating the firm for alleged offences under the Securities Futures Act. SGX reprimanded KXD as well as its former chairman and CEO for breaching a number of listing rules in June 2011. The shares last traded about two years ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)