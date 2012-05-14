SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore-listed Chinese multimedia firm KXD Digital Entertainment Ltd, which has been caught in a police investigation, said on Monday it has made a court application to be wound up as it is unable to pay its debts.

KXD has proposed the appointment of Yit Chee Wah Steven of FTI Consulting (Singapore) Pte Ltd to be its liquidator, KXD said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

Last month, KXD said its interim judicial managers were stepping down and SGX had asked it to start delisting procedures as soon as possible.

That follows the announcement in January that police had begun investigating KXD for alleged offences under the Securities Futures Act. Singapore Exchange reprimanded KXD as well as its former chairman and CEO for breaching a number of listing rules in June 2011. The shares last traded about two years ago.

The Singapore bourse has stepped up its scrutiny of accounting practices of Singapore-listed Chinese companies, known in the city-state as S-chips, after two waves of accounting problems last year and in 2008. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)