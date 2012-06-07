(Deletes reference to consortium -- Ontario Teachers Pension
Plan was bidding alone)
SEOUL, June 7 Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension
Plan beat out Affinity Equity Partners as the preferred bidder
for a stake worth $398 million in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo
Life Insurance, local media reported on Thursday.
The bid involved a 9.9 percent stake held by state-run Korea
Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
The bid price was 230,000 Korean won ($190) per share, with
the total stake to be sold at 470 billion Korean won ($398.26
million), the Chosun Ilbo reported.
The preferred bidder is expected to be finalised on Friday
by a regulatory committee overseeing the recovery of bailout
funds.
($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won)
(Reporting By Jungyoon Lee and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Gary
Hill and Ron Popeski)