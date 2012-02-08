SEOUL Feb 8 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
on Wednesday denied market rumors that it may
purchase brokerage Kyobo Securities.
"We are not considering the buy. The market rumors are
totally groundless and we will report so to the stock exchange
today," a POSCO spokeswoman said.
The South Korean bourse operator has asked the two companies
to clarify the market rumors by 0900 GMT Wednesday.
A spokesman for Kyobo Securities also denied the market
rumors.
Shares in Kyobo Securities jumped by the daily limit of 15
percent on Wednesday on market talk of POSCO's possible
acquisition of the firm.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)