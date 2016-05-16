India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 KYOCERA CORP and Nihon Inter Electronics Corp :
* Says it plans to merge with Nihon Inter Electronics Corp via stock swap, on Aug. 1
* Says one share of Nihon Inter Electronics'stock will be exchanged with 0.032 shares of KYOCERA's stock
* Says 851,487 shares of KYOCERA's stock will be exchanged
* Nihon Inter Electronics'stock will delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange second section on July 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GJpZb0; goo.gl/pEuRXl
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.