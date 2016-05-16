May 16 KYOCERA CORP and Nihon Inter Electronics Corp :

* Says it plans to merge with Nihon Inter Electronics Corp via stock swap, on Aug. 1

* Says one share of Nihon Inter Electronics'stock will be exchanged with 0.032 shares of KYOCERA's stock

* Says 851,487 shares of KYOCERA's stock will be exchanged

* Nihon Inter Electronics'stock will delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange second section on July 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GJpZb0; goo.gl/pEuRXl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)