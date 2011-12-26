Dec 27 Japanese electronics firm Kyocera
will buy automotive LCD panel maker Optrex for about 20
billion yen ($256.08 million) to better compete against rivals
Sharp and Toshiba, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Optrex, which supplies display panels for meters and audio
systems to automakers in Japan, the United States and Europe,
reported sales of about 90 billion yen this year, the daily
said.
Kyocera will target the automotive display segment, where
prices are steadier, as competition in the market for
small-and-midsize panels used in smartphones and consumer
electronics intensifies, the Nikkei said.
With the Optrex buy, Kyocera will develop its thin-film
component segment into a bigger business, and target sales of
300 billion yen -- 6 times current sales, the newspaper said.