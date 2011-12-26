Dec 27 Japanese electronics firm Kyocera will buy automotive LCD panel maker Optrex for about 20 billion yen ($256.08 million) to better compete against rivals Sharp and Toshiba, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Optrex, which supplies display panels for meters and audio systems to automakers in Japan, the United States and Europe, reported sales of about 90 billion yen this year, the daily said.

Kyocera will target the automotive display segment, where prices are steadier, as competition in the market for small-and-midsize panels used in smartphones and consumer electronics intensifies, the Nikkei said.

With the Optrex buy, Kyocera will develop its thin-film component segment into a bigger business, and target sales of 300 billion yen -- 6 times current sales, the newspaper said.