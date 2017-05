BEIJING An explosion near China's embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday was a "suicide car bombing attack", state news agency Xinhua said, citing a Kyrgyz security official.

The driver of the vehicle tried to ram the embassy's gate, the offical was reported as saying.

The healthcare ministry earlier said the driver of the vehicle was killed and three people were injured.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)