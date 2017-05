BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a bombing at its embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek was a "serious terrorist attack" and that China would "resolutely strike against all forms of terrorism".

A suspected suicide car bomber rammed the gates of the embassy earlier in the day, killing the attacker and wounding at least three other people, officials said.

