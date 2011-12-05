BISHKEK Dec 5 Protesters in Kyrgyzstan
said on Monday they would remove a roadblock that has
interrupted supplies to Centerra Gold's Kumtor mine in
the Central Asian republic after reaching a compromise with
management.
"All movement will be completely restored tomorrow,"
protester Samat Aliyev told Reuters by telephone.
"We reached a compromise decision," said protester Stalbek
Akeyev, who was among 30 people maintaining the blockade near
the company's marshaling yard in the town of Balykchy, about 270
km (168 miles) from the mine.
Centerra has said the protesters were seeking more benefits
from the gold project.