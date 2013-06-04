* Government company to swap interest in Centerra for stake
in JV
* Government says new plan to generate more cash flow than
current one
* Shares rise 1.2 pct
June 4 The Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan is
in talks with Centerra Gold Inc to swap its one-third
stake in the company for joint ownership of the flagship mine
that underpins the economy of the restive ex-Soviet country.
Toronto-listed Centerra has come under pressure to redraw an
agreement struck in 2009 to operate the Kumtor mine, hidden high
in the Tien Shan mountains. Hundreds of protesters forced a
brief stoppage to production last week.
A state commission has said Centerra is paying too little to
run the mine and accused it of damaging the environment, while
protesters have raised demands ranging from new jobs to building
roads.
Centerra said that, according to the latest proposal, state
gold company Kyrgyzaltyn would exchange its 32.7 percent
interest in Centerra for "an interest of equivalent value" in a
joint venture that would own the Kumtor project.
Centerra's shares rose 1.2 percent to C$4.22 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. They have lost about 57 percent of their value
this year until Monday close.
"It's a positive that they're making progress and
negotiations," said analyst David West of Salman Partners Inc.
In a separate statement, the government of Kyrgyzstan said
the size of the Kyrgyz stake would be determined by "independent
financial consultants" appointed by both parties.
The government said PricewaterhouseCoopers was
appointed financial adviser for the joint venture and DLA Piper
as legal adviser.
In a statement published in Kyrgyz and Russian, it said the
proposed restructuring would generate "significantly" more cash
flow for the government than the current agreement.
"The government is taking the firm position that the
restructuring option should provide the Kyrgyz side with control
of the joint venture," the government said in the statement on
its website, www.gov.kg.
"Other options would be unsatisfactory to the government, to
parliament and to society," it said.
It said the joint venture would be registered in Kyrgyzstan
and governed by a board comprising an equal number of
representatives of Kyrgyzaltyn and Centerra. Chairmanship of the
board would be rotated annually.