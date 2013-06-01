* Fuel, power supplied to Kumtor after two days of idle ore
output
* Passions still running high in southern Jalalabad region
* Government wants to unbundle Kumtor from Centerra to reap
more cash
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, June 1 Centerra Gold said on
Saturday it had sent fuel to its flagship Kumtor mine in
Kyrgyzstan, hoping to restore output cut by protests and power
outages as local villagers demand the venture be nationalised.
However, tension remained high in the town of Jalalabad in
southern Kyrgyzstan, where a crowd of anti-Centerra protesters
seized the regional administration building on Friday, demanding
that the government cancels its deal with the Canadian investor.
On Friday, President Almazbek Atambayev imposed a state of
emergency in Dzhety Oguz district in the northern Issyk Kul
region after clashes between villagers and police. Kumtor, the
country's largest gold deposit, is located in this area.
Hundreds of protesters blocked the only road to Kumtor on
Tuesday. Late on Thursday they seized a substation and cut off
power to the mine. Power supplies were restored on Friday
morning after police intervened, but were cut off again later
after protesters sized the same substation.
Power was restored to Kumtor on Saturday, the Kyrgyz
government press service quoted Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek
Sarpashev as telling Rodney Stuparyk, vice president of Kumtor
Operating Company (KOC), which runs the mine.
Stuparyk said Kumtor had not produced ore for two days.
Fuel supplies were sent to the mine on Saturday afternoon,
KCO spokesman Sergey Dedukhin said.
"Mining works will resume when it is received. The company
will try and do its best to make up for the lost time and
achieve planned production levels," he added.
Toronto-listed Centerra's shares fell 15 percent to C$3.52
on Friday after the miner said it would not be possible to
determine the extent of the impact on its production and results
until grid power was restored at the mine.
Kutor, hidden in a permafrost area in the Tien Shan
mountains at some 4,000 metres (13,000 ft), is the largest gold
mine in Central Asia run by a Western company and alone made up
12 percent of Kyrgyz gross domestic product in 2011.
But Toronto-listed Centerra has come under immense local
pressure in the mainly Muslim nation of 5.5 million, which has
seen two presidents toppled by revolts since 2005 and where
powerful local clans defy the authority of central government.
A state commission has said the firm is paying too little to
run Kumtor and accused it of damaging the environment, while
protesters in the north have raised demands ranging from jobs at
Kumtor to building roads.
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev said on Friday
the government would miss the June 1 deadline given it by the
parliament to renegotiate or repudiate the 2009 agreements with
the investor. He did not rule out the deal could be cancelled.
Visiting northern Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, he reiterated to
locals that the government was proposing to unbundle Kumtor from
Centerra Gold and register the new venture in Kyrgyzstan, which
he said would boost revenues to Kyrgyzstan's state coffers.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people were still occupying the
administration of the southern Jalalabad region which they
seized on Friday, demanding that the government annuls its deal
with Centerra to run Kumtor and frees a jailed parliamentarian.
They burned car tyres on Saturday to attract more attention
and supporters, but the town was generally calm, police said.
The Kyrgyz Prosecutor General's office ordered a probe into
attempted seizure of power by force in Jalalabad, saying the
protesters had even proclaimed a new regional governor.