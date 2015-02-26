(Adds Centerra share price, details, background)

By Olga Dzyubenko

BISHKEK Feb 26 Kyrgyzstan's parliament turned up the pressure on Centerra Gold on Thursday, threatening to nationalise the Canadian company's Kumtor gold mine unless it agrees within a month to a proposed joint venture.

The Central Asian state and the Toronto-listed company have been locked in talks for more than a year over a deal that would involve Kyrgyzstan swapping its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for half of a joint venture that would control the Kumtor mine.

After a day of heated debates, the parliament voted 76-1 on Thursday to pass a resolution obliging the government to finalise the talks in one month.

It said that, while still negotiating with Centerra, the cabinet must also prepare a draft for Kumtor's possible nationalisation and submit it to the legislature by March 16.

"We should finally end this epic," parliamentary speaker Asilbek Zheenbekov said after the vote. "Today we adopted a tough resolution."

"But we still hope that you will be able to iron out all the disputed issues, and we expect you back in one month with good news," he told Kyrgyz government officials present. "Otherwise, we will have to begin work on nationalisation."

Centerra Gold officials were not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Centerra Gold fell 0.8 percent, or 5 Canadian cents, to C$6.19 in opening trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, bucking the trend of broad gains for bullion miners as spot gold prices rose.

Kumtor, which lies in a permafrost area in the Tien Shan mountains, is Kyrgyzstan's largest gold deposit and alone accounted for 7.4 percent of the country's gross domestic product and 15.5 percent of industrial output last year.

The open-pit mine, which is the main hard currency earner for the impoverished nation of 5.5 million, has faced several setbacks since the project was started in 1994, including threats of nationalisation, riots and more recently a $300 million ecological damages lawsuit.

The government has repeatedly rejected calls from nationalist opposition politicians to nationalise Kumtor.

But in a sign that official patience in talks with Centerra Gold was running out, President Almazbek Atambayev said in December that nationalisation could become the only option if no deal with the company was reached soon. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)