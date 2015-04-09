(Adds company's stock price in paragraph 3, company comments in
paragraphs 9-10)
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, April 9 Kyrgyzstan's prime minister
said on Thursday that forming a joint venture with Centerra Gold
to develop the Kumtor gold mine was no longer in the
country's interests following a drop in the mine's reserves.
The Central Asian state and the Toronto-listed company have
been in talks since late 2013 on a deal that would involve
Kyrgyzstan swapping its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for half
of a joint venture that would control the Kumtor mine.
Centerra shares were down 3.7 percent at mid-session on the
Toronto Stock Exchange at C$6.315 ($5).
The mine's output is crucial for Kyrgyzstan's economy,
accounting for 7.4 percent of its gross domestic product and
15.5 percent of industrial output in 2014.
In February Centerra published its 2014 year-end reserve and
resource update, which put Kumtor's proven and probable reserves
at an estimated 6.1 million ounces of contained gold, compared
to 8.5 million as of end-2013.
"I now don't believe that, given the current mining plan,
this proposed joint venture is still in our national interests,"
Prime Minister Joomart Otorbayev told a news conference.
"If we had stuck to that earlier mining plan which existed
before, Kyrgyzstan would have received more than $2 billion,"
Otorbayev said, without specifying the period.
Otorbayev said that instead of a joint venture, Kyrgyzstan
now wanted to increase the number of its members on Centerra's
board of directors. Kyrgyzstan currently has three
representatives on the 11-member board, he said.
Centerra said in a statement that it would continue
discussions with the government, but there were no assurances of
a mutually acceptable solution or that any agreed-upon proposal
would get legal and regulatory approval.
There was also no certainty that the government would not
take actions inconsistent with its obligations under project
agreements, Centerra said, such as adopting a law to cancel
those agreements.
Kyrgyzstan has been seeking more revenue from the Kumtor
mine, which lies near the Chinese border in the Tien Shan
mountains, but this has become a source of political tension.
In late February, parliament threatened to nationalize the
mine, which is Centerra's main asset, unless the company agreed
within a month to a proposed joint venture.
Otorbayev on Thursday did not mention nationalization, a
strategy backed by the country's nationalist opposition.
($1 = 1.2578 Canadian dollars)
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, additional reporting by Susan
Taylor in Toronto.; Editing by Alexander Winning, Jane Merriman
and Ted Botha)