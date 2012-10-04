BISHKEK Oct 4 Kyrgyz police on Thursday
arrested three members of parliament who led a crowd that tried
to storm the government headquarters in a protest over a
Canadian-owned gold mine.
Wednesday's clashes between police and supporters of the
opposition Ata Zhurt party were the most violent in the capital
Bishkek since the April 2010 revolt that ousted then-president
Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
The protesters want the mine, crucial to Kyrgyzstan's
fragile economy, to be nationalised.
The three parliamentarians are being held on suspicion of
trying to seize power. Prosecutors have 48 hours to decide
whether to charge them.
