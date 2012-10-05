BISHKEK Oct 5 A court in Kyrgyzstan on Friday
charged three opposition nationalist members of parliament with
attempting to seize power after they led a crowd to storm
government headquarters in protest over a Canadian-owned gold
mine.
The three parliamentarians - Kamchibek Tashiyev, Sadyr
Zhaparov and Talant Mamytov - were detained by security police
on Thursday, a day after their rally erupted into violence.
Their lawyers said they could face between 12 and 20 years
in jail if found guilty.
Wednesday's clashes between police and supporters of the
opposition Ata Zhurt party in the former Soviet republic were
the most violent in the capital Bishkek since the April 2010
revolt that ousted then-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
Protesters demanded that the state should nationalise the
Kumtor gold mine, Kyrgyzstan's flagship venture with Canada's
Centerra Gold Inc.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Andrew Roche)