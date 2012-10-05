BISHKEK Oct 5 A court in Kyrgyzstan on Friday charged three opposition nationalist members of parliament with attempting to seize power after they led a crowd to storm government headquarters in protest over a Canadian-owned gold mine.

The three parliamentarians - Kamchibek Tashiyev, Sadyr Zhaparov and Talant Mamytov - were detained by security police on Thursday, a day after their rally erupted into violence.

Their lawyers said they could face between 12 and 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Wednesday's clashes between police and supporters of the opposition Ata Zhurt party in the former Soviet republic were the most violent in the capital Bishkek since the April 2010 revolt that ousted then-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

Protesters demanded that the state should nationalise the Kumtor gold mine, Kyrgyzstan's flagship venture with Canada's Centerra Gold Inc. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Roche)