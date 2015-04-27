BISHKEK, April 27 The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said on Monday it was keeping its main interest rate at 11 percent.

"Analysis of the economic situation shows that, on one hand, there is a slowdown in the consumer price index, on the other hand, the country's economic development is influenced by external factors," the bank said in a statement.

The bank added that its monetary policy would focus on achieving and maintaining inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium term.

Annual inflation in the former Soviet republic reached 7.8 percent in the middle of April, the bank said. (Reporting in Bishkek by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)