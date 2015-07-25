BISHKEK, July 25 Kyrgyzstan, which is trying to
establish the first parliamentary democracy in authoritarian
post-Soviet Central Asia, will elect a new legislature on Oct.
4, according to a presidential decree published on Saturday.
The mainly Muslim nation of 5.5 million remains volatile
after two presidents were deposed by popular revolts in 2005 and
2010, and more than 400 people died in June 2010 in clashes
between ethnic Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in the south.
President Almazbek Atambayev's decree ordered the Central
Election Commission "to ensure that the election is free, fair
and transparent". It ordered the government to take steps to
safeguard public order and national security during the polls.
Last week Kyrgyz security police clashed with armed
militants in the capital Bishkek, killing six and capturing
seven people who officials said belonged to Islamic State and
had been planning two large-scale attacks.
In the past few years Kyrgyzstan has moved deeper into the
orbit of its former master Russia, which keeps a military air
base there and has signed several big economic projects with
Bishkek.
Ties with the United States, which has provided around $2
billion in aid since independence in 1991, have soured this
month after Kyrgyzstan tore up a cooperation deal following the
United States conferring an award on a jailed local dissident
serving a life sentence for inciting ethnic hatred.
Kyrgyzstan's single-chamber parliament, which appoints prime
ministers who wield wide powers, is elected every five years.
