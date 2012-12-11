BISHKEK Dec 11 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product, hit by lower gold output, shrank by 2.4 percent in January-November 2012 in year-on-year terms, the National Statistics Committee said on Tuesday.

The Kumtor gold mine - a flagship gold venture with Canada's Centerra Corp which alone accounted for 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's GDP and more than a half of all exports in 2011 - was forced to substantially cut its 2012 production outlook this year due to ice movement in the mine.

The Toronto-listed company now expects to produce some 415,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold this year, down from a previous estimate of 450,000 to 470,000 ounces.

Due to Kumtor's lower output, Kyrgyzstan's government in June slashed its original 7.5-percent GDP growth forecast to a modest 1.8-percent rise.

It is unclear whether any GDP growth will at all be achieved this year. As the country entered December, the authorities warned of fuel and electricity shortages, while bread - a staple in the local diet - has shot up in price.

In the first 11 months of last year, Kyrgyzstan's GDP expanded by 8.4 percent. The economy grew by a robust 5.7 percent in 2011.

Official statistics showed on Tuesday that without taking Kumtor into account, Kyrgyzstan's GDP would have actually risen by 4.0 percent in January-November 2012.

Dragged down by Kumtor - the largest gold venture run by a western-based company in Central Asia - industrial output nosedived by 24.6 percent in January-November after rising by 24.3 percent in the same year-ago comparison.

A mainly Muslim nation of 5.5 million which hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases, Kyrgyzstan is one of the poorest former Soviet republics, whose per capita GDP is worth less than a tenth of that in next-door Kazakhstan.

Political instability adds to the nation's economic woes. Two presidents have been toppled in violent revolts since 2005. In June 2010, about 500 people were killed in ethnic clashes in southern Kyrgyzstan.

The International Monetary Fund, however, expects Kyrgyzstan's economy to rebound and grow by about 6.5 percent over the medium term on the back of the recovery in gold output, growth in agriculture, trade and construction. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ron Askew)