BISHKEK, March 11 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic
product fell 7.8 percent year-on-year in January and February as
gold and silver production, which accounts for most of its
industrial output, dropped 56.5 percent, the state statistics
committee said on Friday.
By contrast, in the first two months of 2015, the Central
Asian country's GDP rose 8.9 percent.
Kyrgyz exports tumbled 39.9 percent in January 2016 as
shipments of gold fell by more than three-quarters year-on-year.
Kumtor Gold Company, which operates Kyrgyzstan's biggest
gold mine, said in January it planned to produce between 14.9
and 16.5 tonnes of gold in 2016, versus 16.2 tonnes last year.
But this will be weighted to the second half of the year,
because of the geological structure of the deposit, it said.
Excluding Kumtor, Kyrgyzstan's GDP shrank 0.1 percent
year-on-year in January-February, the statistics committee said.
Apart from gold mining, Kyrgyzstan depends heavily on
remittances from its migrant workers in Russia, whose own
economy is in recession.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Alexander Smith)