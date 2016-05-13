BISHKEK May 13 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product fell 4.9 percent year-on-year in January-April as output at the Kumtor gold mine, which accounts for much of its industrial output, dropped, the state statistics committee said on Friday.

Excluding Kumtor, the Central Asian nation's GDP was flat year-on-year, it said. In the same period of 2015, Kyrgyzstan's economy grew 6.5 percent, or 2.9 percent excluding Kumtor.

Kumtor Gold Company, which operates Kyrgyzstan's biggest gold mine, said in January it planned to produce between 14.9 and 16.5 tonnes of gold in 2016, versus 16.2 tonnes last year.

But this will be weighted to the second half of the year, because of the geological structure of the deposit, it said. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)