* Aims to double GDP, ease poverty with aid and investment
* Growth still hinges on single Canadian-led gold venture
* Instability, continued infighting could hinder plan
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Jan 14 Kyrgyzstan wants to spend $13
billion in the next five years, much of it from foreign
investment and aid, as it aims to double the size of the economy
and reduce its dependence on a single Canadian-led gold venture.
Hit by the output collapse at the Kumtor gold mine, the
economy shrank by 0.9 percent in 2012 after a 6 percent rise a
year earlier, official statistics showed earlier on Monday.
Economic woes of the ex-Soviet nation of 5.5 million which
hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases, are aggravated
by political instability. Two Kyrgyz presidents have been
deposed by violent revolts since 2005.
"People are tired of uncertainty and political turmoil and
hope their life will improve in the coming years. We must apply
a maximum of efforts to make this happen," President Almazbek
Atambayev said as he, the prime minister, parliamentary chairman
and civil society representatives approved the 2013-17 strategy.
The $13-billion package of economic projects, which includes
a so far undisclosed list of foreign investment and aid,
replaced a draft investment plan unveiled in December and
estimated at $7 billion at the time.
Priority sectors include agriculture, communications,
infrastructure, mining and power engineering.
Russia is keen to fund and participate in a large-scale
Soviet-designed project to build the Kambarata-1 hydropower
station. Kyrgyzstan is also seeking loans or investment for the
strategic regional railway China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan.
Operated by Canada's Centerra Gold the Kumtor, which
alone made up 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's GDP and over a half of
all Kyrgyz exports in 2011, remains the only large Kyrgyz gold
deposit being developed.
Kyrgyzstan was forced to cancel the sale of its first batch
of mining licences under new legislation after protesters
stormed a televised auction on Aug. 28.
THE ARDUOUS TASK
More than two decades after the demise of the Soviet Union,
Kyrgyzstan remains one of the poorest former-Soviet states. Its
per capita GDP is just a tenth of that in Kazakhstan next door.
The country plans to achieve annual GDP growth of at least 7
percent in the next five years to double the size of its economy
in 2017, Atambayev said.
But even in this optimistic scenario, Kyrgyz GDP per capita
will stand at just over $2,500 in 2017, official data show. In
oil-rich Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, per capita
GDP is officially targeted to reach $24,000 in 2017.
"Kyrgyzstan must become a strong and democratic state with a
stable political system and a rapidly growing economy which will
ensure decent living standards for the people," Atambayev said.
Atambayev won a six-year term in 2011 in the first peaceful
transition of power in Kyrgyzstan's post-Soviet history. A
pioneer for parliamentary democracy in otherwise authoritarian
Central Asia, the country is also prone to infighting.
Three opposition politicians, who enjoy strong support from
nationalist-leaning Kyrgyz in the country's south, went on trial
last week for attempting to overthrow the government in October
after their protest against Centerra Gold turned violent.
Atambayev said the five-year action plan was directly linked
to his remaining tenure of presidency. "I tell you frankly --
when I step down in five years, I will be the one responsible
for what has been done," he said.
